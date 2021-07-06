Stephan El Shaarawy is an Italian player who is currently on the books of Roma and played 10 games last term

The 28-year-old winger is under investigation by Police following how he fought with a thief back in February

El Shaarawy was at a friend’s house when he spotted a thief trying to steal his car and had to attack him

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Italian Police are now investigating Roma player Stephan El Shaarawy after reportedly beating a thief who was trying to steal the car belonging to the 28-year-old player back in February.

Jose Aliaga is the name of the thief who wanted to steal Stephan El Shaarawy’s Lamborghini before being caught by the player who was very angry at the scene of the event.

According to the report on Daily Mail and UK Sun, Jose Aliaga sustained serious injury due to the attack from Stephan El Shaarawy and has even been sentenced to jail where he will spend the next one year of his life.

Stephan El Shaarawy in action for Roma in the Italian Serie A.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

The report added that Stephan El Shaarawy went to visit fellow player Alessio Cerci before spotting the thief beside his car on February 12 in which he stood up immediately to attack.

Prosecutor’s reaction

Carlo Villani who is the prosecutor in charge of this case is said to have indicted Stephan El Shaarawy after two witnesses claimed that the actually started Bioreports Newsing himself in the face.

Meanwhile, Stephan El Shaarawy will play under former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho next season at Roma and he will have to raise his game so as to have the chance of first team.

After spending two years in the Chinese Super League, Stephan El Shaarawy returned to Roma in January this year and played 10 games last term netting one goal.

Earlier, . had reported how Real Madrid flop, Eden Hazard, emerged as a top transfer target for new Roma boss Jose Mourinho this summer.

The 30-year-old joined Los Blancos in a deal valued at around €115 million in 2019 but has failed to live up to the huge prize since then – with a series of injuries hampering his performances for them.

He has made just 45 appearances scoring five times and assisting eight other goals after two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Mourinho is now hoping to reunite with the Belgian forward having already worked together during the Portuguese’s second stint at Chelsea.

Real might be planning to raise funds from Hazard’s sale as they are planning to make a move for either PSG star Kylian Mbappe or Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland this summer.

Source: .