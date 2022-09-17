Roma sign former Torino striker Belotti

Roma have completed the signing of free agent Andrea Belotti on a one-year deal.

The Italy international is the Giallorossi’s sixth arrival of the transfer window after Nemanja Matic, Mile Svilar, Zeki Celik, Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Striker Belotti could sign a two-year contract extension with the Eternal City giants, dependent on performance-related criteria.

Belotti, who departed Torino when his contract expired in June, arrives off the back of a successful seven-year stint with Il Toro, for whom he scored 113 goals in 251 appearances across all competitions.

The 28-year-old will bolster Jose Mourinho’s attacking options, providing competition for the likes of Dybala, Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov.

And the Euro 2src2src winner is excited to get down to work in the Italian capital.

Benvenuto, @gallobelotti!#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/r7DIoosl2k

— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 28, 2src22

“The ambitions and growth of Roma are there for all to see, and have exerted an incredible fascination in me,” he told the club’s official website.

“At this point in my career, I want to continue to improve, day after day, and I am happy to be able to do it with this new shirt.

“Now, I can’t wait to hear the anthem at the stadium, in front of our fans.”

Belotti could make his Roma debut when the Giallorossi welcome Monza to Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Tuesday.