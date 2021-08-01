Home SPORTS Rojas sets world record to win Olympic women’s triple jump
SPORTS

Rojas sets world record to win Olympic women’s triple jump

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
rojas-sets-world-record-to-win-olympic-women’s-triple-jump

TOKYO (AP) — Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt Sunday to win the women’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rojas already had the gold medal assured when she took the last of her six attempts, finishing with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995. Inessa Kravets of Ukraine held the record at 15.50.

Rojas broke the Olympic record of 15.39 with her first attempt in the final. The two-time world champion won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver with a national record of 15.01 meters. Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze with a national record of 14.87.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tokyo 2020: Nigeria female athlete qualifies into 100m...

Jubilation as Nigerian athlete jumps into final of...

Tokyo 2020: 21-year-old makes history, becomes Nigeria’s 1st...

Germany will not repeat Hummels & Muller saga,...

USWNT vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team...

Australia vs Sweden: TV channel, live stream, team...

‘This is the season I hit the ground...

Sunisa Lee’s dream Olympics continue with unlikely bronze...

Xavien Howard: I hope it gets better, it’s...

After heat issues, tennis body seeks more days...

Leave a Reply