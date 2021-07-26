Rogers now supports Apple Business Chat with iMessage – 9to5Mac

Rogers is another app that now supports Apple Business Chat, Apple’s service launched in 2018 that is slowly getting more business adopters.

As first spotted by iPhone in Canada, when the user texts the Rogers toll-free number, there’s a new option to start a chat with the Messages app.

The ‘Message Us Now’ option has a Messages icon, along with the message “get fast, easy support from our team”. The Rogers logo also shows along with a ‘verified’ badge. You can either message or call Rogers in the options above.

Apple Business Chat launched alongside iOS 11.3. This feature allows users to easily communicate with companies directly from the Messages app on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and, over these years, companies such as Quicken Loans Arena, David’s Bridal, and Barnes & Noble added support to this function.

When it launched, Apple Business Chat offered support for Apple itself, Discover, Hilton, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Marriott International, Newegg, TD Ameritrade, Wells Fargo, and 1-800-Flowers. There are over 40 businesses that are integrated with iMessage, as you can see it here.

Here’s what you can do with Apple Business Chat:

Start a conversation with a business directly from Messages;

Control what you share with businesses like your name or phone number;

Easily talk to a real person or get to one really fast;

Make a purchase through the Business Chat using Apple Pay;

Schedule an appointment or respond whenever you feel like it.

Do you use Apple Business Chat? How has been your experience so far? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: