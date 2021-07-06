Home SPORTS Roger Federer breaks age record for men in Open era, reaching Wimbledon quarters
Roger Federer breaks age record for men in Open era, reaching Wimbledon quarters

WIMBLEDON, England — Roger Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court.

The 39-year-old Federer broke the age record for quarterfinalists held by Ken Rosewall, who was also 39 when he reached the last eight in 1974.

It is the 18th time Federer has gone that far at the All England Club, extending his own record.

