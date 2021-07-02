Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser establishes new studio – VG247

By Sherif Saed



Dan Houser may be plotting a comeback to the world of game development.

Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar and a key creative behind many of the studio’s most successful games, including GTA and Red Dead Redemption, left the studio early last year. Now, the veteran designer looks to be back in games.

As spotted by GTA Forums (via VGC), Houser registered a new company in the UK called Absurd Ventures in Games. The Companies House listing describes the company’s business as providing “ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development.”

Houser is listed as producer and creative director, and the company was only just incorporated on June 23. But that’s not all, Houser also registered two other companies in the US with similar names: Absurd Ventures LLC, as well as Absurd Ventures in Games LLC – both registered in February. The US companies are based in Delaware, whereas the UK company is in Cheshire.

Interestingly, the UK studio’s listed address is the same one for Oakwood Corporate Secretary LTD, a UK company that handles admin and business needs for other companies, such as managing their Companies House filings. Beyond that, none of the registered companies list any staff other than Dan Houser himself.

Houser, along with his brother Sam, lead development on many of Rockstar’s iconic games, such as the GTA and Red Dead Redemption series. While Sam Houser continues to lead Rockstar today, Dan’s departure came after an extended break following the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2.