Rockets’ Las Vegas Summer League schedule is a lottery pick showcase – The Dream Shake

If you’re a fan Houston Rockets basketball and/or just watching the top rookie talent in the NBA, then you’re in luck.

The Rockets announced their Las Vegas Summer League schedule, and it could potentially display all top-five lottery picks of the 2021 Draft.

#Rockets Summer League Schedule 8/8/2021: Cleveland, 5:30 CT on ESPN2 8/10/2021: Detroit, 8:00 CT on ESPN 8/12/2021: Toronto, 7:00 CT on NBATV 8/15/2021: Orlando, 7:00 CT on NBATV — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) July 28, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers game on Sunday, August 8 will feature No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley. The Detroit Pistons game on Tuesday, August 10 will feature No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, arguably the best overall talent in the draft and one Rockets faithful were hoping Detroit would pass up on. The August 12 game against the Toronto Raptors showcases No. 4 pick Scottie Barnes. And the fifth and final games on August 15 will feature the No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs. I will also like to posthumously add “potentially” because you never know.

Houston, of course, will potentially be showing off No. 2 pick Jalen Green for all four games.

It might just be Summer League, but with Houston having drafted directly ahead of three of these guys, there’s a good chance they’ll want to show the Rockets what they’ll be missing out on. For Green, he will also have the opportunity to show the Pistons why he should’ve gone No. 1.

Look out for any official roster coming out in the upcoming days.