Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday tee times and TV info

Another round down at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Joaquin Niemann still has the lead, but – like on Friday night – he only has a share of it. This time, Niemann is knotted atop the leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club with Troy Merritt (second-round co-leader Tom Lewis fell away on Saturday after a 1-under 71 that didn’t allow him to keep the pace).

Niemann had a 4-under 68 on Saturday that moved him to 14 under. Interestingly, Niemann still hasn’t made a bogey at Detroit Golf Club and a clean final-round card would likely go a long way in helping him secure his second career Tour victory.

As for Merritt, he aced the par-3 11th on his way to a third-round 67 that also left him at 14 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Leaderboard | Photos | Blog

Tee times

1st tee

Player

7:35 a.m.

Scott Brown

7:40 a.m.

Jimmy Walker, Sung Kang

7:50 a.m.

Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover

8:00 a.m.

Willie Mack III, Anirban Lahiri

8:10 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Phil Mickelson

8:20 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Robert Streb

8:30 a.m.

Cameron Percy, Patrick Rodgers

8:40 a.m.

Bo Van Pelt, Brandt Snedeker

8:50 a.m.

Ryan Brehm, Chesson Hadley

9:00 a.m.

Nelson Ledesma, Jonas Blixt

9:15 a.m.

Tyler Duncan, Patrick Reed

9:25 a.m.

Kramer Hickok, Matthew Wolff

9:35 a.m.

Michael Gellerman, Adam Schenk

9:45 a.m.

Henrik Norlander, Matt Jones

9:55 a.m.

Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor

10:05 a.m.

Byeong Hun An, Josh Teater

10:15 a.m.

Beau Hossler, Max Homa

10:25 a.m.

Danny Willett, Maverick McNealy

10:35 a.m.

Bo Hoag, Doug Ghim

10:45 a.m.

Vincent Whaley, Garrick Higgo

11:00 a.m.

Joel Dahmen, Jason Day

11:10 a.m.

Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith

11:20 a.m.

Davis Thompson, Russell Knox

11:30 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez

11:40 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Si Woo Kim

11:50 a.m.

Chris Baker, Roger Sloan

12:00 p.m.

Bubba Watson, Curtis Thompson

12:10 p.m.

Lanto Griffin, Sean O’Hair

12:20 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz

12:30 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler

12:45 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Alex Noren

12:55 p.m.

Scott Stallings, Mark Anderson

1:05 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Seamus Power

1:15 p.m.

Tom Lewis, Kevin Tway

1:25 p.m.

Pat Perez, Chris Kirk

1:35 p.m.

Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski

1:45 p.m.

Brandon Hagy, Jason Kokrak

1:55 p.m.

Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis

2:05 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Joaquin Niemann



TV, streaming, radio information

Sunday, July 4

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

