rocket-mortgage-classic-sunday-tee-times-and-tv-info

Another round down at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Joaquin Niemann still has the lead, but – like on Friday night – he only has a share of it. This time, Niemann is knotted atop the leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club with Troy Merritt (second-round co-leader Tom Lewis fell away on Saturday after a 1-under 71 that didn’t allow him to keep the pace).
Niemann had a 4-under 68 on Saturday that moved him to 14 under. Interestingly, Niemann still hasn’t made a bogey at Detroit Golf Club and a clean final-round card would likely go a long way in helping him secure his second career Tour victory.
As for Merritt, he aced the par-3 11th on his way to a third-round 67 that also left him at 14 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Tee times
1st tee
|
Tee times
|
Player
|
7:35 a.m.
|
Scott Brown
|
7:40 a.m.
|
Jimmy Walker, Sung Kang
|
7:50 a.m.
|
Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Willie Mack III, Anirban Lahiri
|
8:10 a.m.
|
Will Zalatoris, Phil Mickelson
|
8:20 a.m.
|
Camilo Villegas, Robert Streb
|
8:30 a.m.
|
Cameron Percy, Patrick Rodgers
|
8:40 a.m.
|
Bo Van Pelt, Brandt Snedeker
|
8:50 a.m.
|
Ryan Brehm, Chesson Hadley
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Nelson Ledesma, Jonas Blixt
|
9:15 a.m.
|
Tyler Duncan, Patrick Reed
|
9:25 a.m.
|
Kramer Hickok, Matthew Wolff
|
9:35 a.m.
|
Michael Gellerman, Adam Schenk
|
9:45 a.m.
|
Henrik Norlander, Matt Jones
|
9:55 a.m.
|
Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor
|
10:05 a.m.
|
Byeong Hun An, Josh Teater
|
10:15 a.m.
|
Beau Hossler, Max Homa
|
10:25 a.m.
|
Danny Willett, Maverick McNealy
|
10:35 a.m.
|
Bo Hoag, Doug Ghim
|
10:45 a.m.
|
Vincent Whaley, Garrick Higgo
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Joel Dahmen, Jason Day
|
11:10 a.m.
|
Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith
|
11:20 a.m.
|
Davis Thompson, Russell Knox
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez
|
11:40 a.m.
|
Kyle Stanley, Si Woo Kim
|
11:50 a.m.
|
Chris Baker, Roger Sloan
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Bubba Watson, Curtis Thompson
|
12:10 p.m.
|
Lanto Griffin, Sean O’Hair
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz
|
12:30 p.m.
|
J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler
|
12:45 p.m.
|
Mackenzie Hughes, Alex Noren
|
12:55 p.m.
|
Scott Stallings, Mark Anderson
|
1:05 p.m.
|
Sungjae Im, Seamus Power
|
1:15 p.m.
|
Tom Lewis, Kevin Tway
|
1:25 p.m.
|
Pat Perez, Chris Kirk
|
1:35 p.m.
|
Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski
|
1:45 p.m.
|
Brandon Hagy, Jason Kokrak
|
1:55 p.m.
|
Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis
|
2:05 p.m.
|
Troy Merritt, Joaquin Niemann
TV, streaming, radio information
Sunday, July 4
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.