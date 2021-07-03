rocket-mortgage-classic-sunday-tee-times-and-tv-info

Another round down at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Joaquin Niemann still has the lead, but – like on Friday night – he only has a share of it. This time, Niemann is knotted atop the leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club with Troy Merritt (second-round co-leader Tom Lewis fell away on Saturday after a 1-under 71 that didn’t allow him to keep the pace).

Niemann had a 4-under 68 on Saturday that moved him to 14 under. Interestingly, Niemann still hasn’t made a bogey at Detroit Golf Club and a clean final-round card would likely go a long way in helping him secure his second career Tour victory.

As for Merritt, he aced the par-3 11th on his way to a third-round 67 that also left him at 14 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Leaderboard | Photos | Blog

Tee times

1st tee

Tee times Player 7:35 a.m. Scott Brown 7:40 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Sung Kang 7:50 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover 8:00 a.m. Willie Mack III, Anirban Lahiri 8:10 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Phil Mickelson 8:20 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Robert Streb 8:30 a.m. Cameron Percy, Patrick Rodgers 8:40 a.m. Bo Van Pelt, Brandt Snedeker 8:50 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Chesson Hadley 9:00 a.m. Nelson Ledesma, Jonas Blixt 9:15 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Patrick Reed 9:25 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Matthew Wolff 9:35 a.m. Michael Gellerman, Adam Schenk 9:45 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Matt Jones 9:55 a.m. Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor 10:05 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Josh Teater 10:15 a.m. Beau Hossler, Max Homa 10:25 a.m. Danny Willett, Maverick McNealy 10:35 a.m. Bo Hoag, Doug Ghim 10:45 a.m. Vincent Whaley, Garrick Higgo 11:00 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Jason Day 11:10 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith 11:20 a.m. Davis Thompson, Russell Knox 11:30 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez 11:40 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Si Woo Kim 11:50 a.m. Chris Baker, Roger Sloan 12:00 p.m. Bubba Watson, Curtis Thompson 12:10 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Sean O’Hair 12:20 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz 12:30 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler 12:45 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Alex Noren 12:55 p.m. Scott Stallings, Mark Anderson 1:05 p.m. Sungjae Im, Seamus Power 1:15 p.m. Tom Lewis, Kevin Tway 1:25 p.m. Pat Perez, Chris Kirk 1:35 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski 1:45 p.m. Brandon Hagy, Jason Kokrak 1:55 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis 2:05 p.m. Troy Merritt, Joaquin Niemann



TV, streaming, radio information

Sunday, July 4

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.