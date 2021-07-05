-
Associated Press
Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Troy Merritt took off his cap and briefly bowed his head to acknowledge a roaring crowd after the first ace of his PGA Tour career. Joaquin Niemann took advantage of the opening to share the third-round lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17.
Associated Press
Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole
Cam Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot on the 71st hole of regulation and that propelled him into a five-hole playoff where he outlasted Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour victory. Davis ultimately won when Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth playoff hole.
Reuters Videos
Pope Francis in hospital for intestinal surgery
Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for intestinal surgery on Sunday, the first time he has been in the hospital since his election in 2013. The pope appeared to be in fine health several hours earlier when he addressed thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing and announced a trip to Slovakia and Budapest for September. The Vatican said the 84-year-old pontiff was due to undergo the surgery later on Sunday for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, which tends to affect older people and can cause abdominal pain. Francis suffers from other ailments, including sciatica. Last year, a bad cold kept him from taking part in a week-long retreat with senior aides south of Rome. And, in 2014, Francis was forced to cancel several engagements because of what was believed to be a stomach ailment.
The Telegraph
Mark Cavendish scrapes home to beat Tour de France time cut as Ben O’Connor slashes Tadej Pogacar’s lead
O’Connor wins from breakaway to move to second Untouchable Pogacar retains leader’s yellow jersey Cavendish beats time cut to keeps his Tour alive Thomas bounces back to help team-mate Carapaz Quintana takes lead in mountains classification It is difficult to think of a Tour de France which has featured as many tears in the opening week as this one. From Mark Cavendish weeping with joy after winning his first Tour stage in five years into Fougeres last Tuesday, to Dylan Teuns dedicating his stag
