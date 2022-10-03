Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ romantic child-free country getaway in pictures

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are proud parents to their adorable brood of Alaia-Ma, nine, Valentina Raine, five, and one year old Blake.

This weekend, the pair left the children with Rochelle’s mum to enjoy some downtime that she said “fed her soul”, as they soaked up as much relaxation as possible while visiting Soho Farmhouse.

Rochelle, 33, took to Instagram to share what she and Marvin, 37, got up to on their countryside retreat as she wrote: “This weekend I fed my soul and my belly…It’s amazing what a little time out can do for the mind (thanks Mum for having the kids)..feeling very grateful [cloud emoji]”.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes were a picture of bliss as they enjoyed a childfree weekend

The former Saturdays star showed off her natural beauty in a string of snaps as she and Marvin enjoyed some time out in the pool.

And later Rochelle gave fans a glimpse into how she maintains her glowing complexion as she enjoyed a face mask.

As the weather got cooler over the weekend, Rochelle and Marvin both got out their autumn wear and showed off their styles with long coats and hats.

The pair spent the weekend at Soho Farmhouse where they relaxed to the max

Rochelle shared a peek into how she gets her complexion glowing

To keep up with the cooling weather, the pair got their autumn gear out

Rochelle also took to Instagram stories to write: “Just the weekend I needed.. #grateful,” alongside a picture of where the pair stayed.

To explore their surroundings the couple went for a bike ride before settling down in front of a fire and enjoying a spot of yoga.

As she posed outdoors, Rochelle called the weekend “medicine” before showing off her Monday routine as she returned back to reality.

Rochelle, who looked incredible with no makeup on during the getaway, previously spoke to OK! about how she kept herself looking great.

Rochelle kept it comfy in a pair of leggings and boots

The pair worked their way around the countryside on a pair of bikes

Rochelle called the getaway “medicine” as she reflected on the time together

When discussing the school run she said: “I’ll wear a little bit of make-up, just so I feel vaguely human. Eyebrows done, always. I like a natural-looking bushy brow. L’Oréal Plump & Set Brow Artist is so good, it’s got a bit of pigment but it’s not too strong.

“It just keeps brows in place and fills them out without looking like you’ve attacked them.”

She explained how she kept herself confident for date nights: “I always go understated on the make-up because otherwise it doesn’t feel like me. So it’s more that I’ll tong my hair nicely, or I’ll wear something special.”

And she said Marvin always tells her she “looks lovely”: “I’m that person who says, ‘What, this old thing?’ and he’ll say, ‘Oh just take the compliment!’.”

