Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ luxury ‘child-free’ spa weekend in Surrey

Rochelle and Marvin Humes enjoyed a wintry weekend away from their kids by taking a mini-break to a spa hotel.

The couple headed to Beaverbrook, a luxury five star hotel tucked away in the Surrey Hills, for some time to themselves – and it’s not the first time they’ve given themselves a well-deserved “child-free” break.

Taking to her Instagram, Rochelle posted a snap with her arm around her husband of 10 years with a sweet caption paying tribute to Marvin.

She wrote: “An appreciation post for this man right here… SO grateful I get to do life with him… Alone time this weekend was just what the doctor ordered… ready, belly laughs and life chats.

Now back to reality… don’t forget to put the bins out baby…”

Rochelle and husband Marvin headed to the Surrey Hills for a relaxing spa weekend away from their three kids

(Image: Instagram/rochellehumes)

Tagging the luxury country hotel in her post, the former popstar finished by saying Beaverbook is “really something special.”

Replying to his wife’s post, JLS singer Marvin commented: “Luckiest man in the world.”

Marvin and Rochelle share three kids – their eldest, 9 year old Alaia-Mai was born less than a year after their 2012 wedding, in May 2013.

They then had daughter Valentina on 10 March 2017 and welcomed their youngest, a son named Blake, on 9 October 2020.

Former JLS star Marvin Humes met his ex-popstar wife Rochelle in 2010

(Image: Instagram/rochellehumes)

Rochelle and Marvin Humes enjoyed a wintry weekend away

(Image: Rochelle Hulmes/Instagram)

Rochelle and Marvin renewed their vows in July 2022, ten years to the day they tied the knot, to celebrate a decade of marriage.

Rochelle also explained that her kids had began asking questions about her original wedding and that she wanted them to be able to experience their parents getting married.

She said, “the girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: why wasn’t I there?”

Rochelle explained that her daughter “wasn’t letting it drop” so they decided to just go ahead and renew their vows, as they’d “always said this was something we wanted to do.”

Marvin tucked into a delicious pizza while in his spa robe

(Image: Instagram)

Rochelle Hulmes enjoyed a book while soaking in the tub

(Image: Rochelle Hulmes/Instagram)

Their first wedding was at Blenheim Palace, a historical country home in rural Oxfordshire, but this time around the pair opted to jet to beautiful Lake Como in Italy for a ceremony that could incorporate their kids.

Their toddler son Blake even joined in the celebrations by acting as his Dad’s best man.

Rochelle and Marvin reportedly met in 2010 when The Saturdays and JLS were booked for the same event in Ireland.

It seems Marvin was smitten straight away as, according to Rochelle, he stole his future wife’s phone out of her purse when she went to the toilet so he could call himself and get her phone number.

-:

New King Charles photo released as monarch follows in his father Philip’s footsteps Lydia Bright’s daughter Loretta, two, left with damaged lungs after terrifying virus Sam Faiers and Rosie enjoy mum-and-daughter day out as they leave the boys at home Gemma Collins debuts hair transformation as she rocks blonde bob and fringe Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–