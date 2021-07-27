robinhood-reveals-new-investigation-hours-before-its-ipo

New York (CNN Business) Regulators are investigating the fact that Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev is not licensed by FINRA, Wall Street’s powerful self-regulator, the online trading platform announced Tuesday.

News of the probe comes more than five months after CNN Business reported that Tenev, the public face of Robinhood, is not registered with FINRA, short for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. That’s despite the fact that he presides over one of the nation’s largest and most powerful online brokerages.

In a filing late Tuesday, Robinhood said it received a FINRA investigative request seeking documents and information related to its compliance with the agency’s registration requirements for member personnel.

Robinhood said the FINRA investigation is related to the “non-registration status” of both Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt, who now serves as chief creative officer.