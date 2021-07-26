Home Business Robinhood IPO hype — Dimon’s successor — BofA nixes health checks – Business Insider
Business

Robinhood IPO hype — Dimon’s successor — BofA nixes health checks – Business Insider

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
robinhood-ipo-hype-—-dimon’s-successor-—-bofa-nixes-health-checks-–-business-insider

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. On the agenda today:

  • Six experts told us what to expect from Robinhood’s hotly anticipated IPO. Here’s what they said.
  • A new bonus for Jamie Dimon leaves many to wonder: who will stick around long enough to succeed him?
  • Bank of America employees no longer have to complete health checks before entering the office. Here’s what else we learned from a leaked memo.

Let’s get started.

‘We can expect fireworks’: 6 experts sound off on their expectations for Robinhood’s hugely anticipated IPO

Robinhood on cellphone



SOPA Images/Getty Images


With Robinhood expected to start trading Thursday, we asked six experts what to expect ahead of its stock market debut. Plus, its CEO Vlad Tenev said it’s all-in on crypto, and that users can expect new crypto features “at some point,” a teaser that gives us a glimpse at the company’s future.

Jamie Dimon is hanging on. Who will wait it out?

jamie dimon



Brian Snyder/Reuters


JPMorgan’s CEO was awarded a new stock option that he must stick around for five years to collect — a move that has left onlookers to wonder who, exactly, will be left to succeed him when he’s gone. Here’s what this all means.

Bank of America tells most employees they no longer have to complete health checks before going into work starting Monday, leaked memo shows

Brian Moynihan gesturing on a TV set wearing a suit and blue tie.



John Lamparski/Getty Images


The firm cited rising vaccination rates in the US and within the company, in accordance with guidance from medical experts, to support its new stance. Check out what else the leaked memo said. 

Wells Fargo just gave some investment bankers optional return-to-office dates in August ahead of the firm’s full reopening post-Labor Day

Charles Scharf Wells Fargo



Tom Williams/Getty Images


While the firm expects all bankers to be at the office or with clients five days per week starting Sept. 7, it just gave some bankers in New York and North Carolina the option to return as soon as August 2. A look at what else we know.

On our radar today: 

  • Robinhood has promised to fix “the issues” that outraged customers when it blocked them from trading GameStop and other red-hot meme stocks.
  • Amazon will soon let customers pay with crypto. The decision shows the e-commerce giant is finally taking the tech seriously. 
  • The Wall Street internship is back, writes Bloomberg. After a year of Zoom meetings, finance interns are returning to life in the office and heading out on the town.
  • Businesses are devising new ways to make WFH actually work. From lavish off-sites to $7,000 allowances, take a look at the perks they’re rolling out.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Stanbic IBTC cautions on investing in uncertain times...

El Salvador made bitcoin a legal currency. Now...

S.Africa’s Aspen releases first batch of Johnson vaccine...

Asensus Surgical Announces the Appointment of Two New...

Hyperdrive Daily: The Jon Snow of China’s Electric...

‘Good night’ or ‘bedtime’, Alexa routines now support...

Higher growth rate for Nigeria in H2’21 expected...

Investors in China’s $100bn private education business are...

Man fatally shot at Royal Farms in Rosedale...

Al-Rashidi gets his Olympic moment with Kuwaiti flag

Leave a Reply