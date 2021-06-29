Robert Rinder joins Classic FM to present a new six-part special series – Classic FM

29 June 2021, 08:26 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 08:27

Robert Rinder to present a new Sunday series on Classic FM.



The broadcaster and criminal barrister will present the new six-part series, Robert Rinder’s Classical Passions, from Sunday 4 July.

Each week in Robert Rinder’s Classical Passions, Rinder will share his lifelong passion for classical music, exploring some of the most beautiful and poignant music ever written.

In what will be a very personal series, Rinder will feature some of the world’s biggest names in classical music who happen to be gay, including Tchaikovsky, renowned for his powerful and emotional music, which many now believe to have been fuelled by his own torment and conflicted feelings about his sexuality; as well as Benjamin Britten, half of one of the most important classical music power couples of the 20th century, with tenor Peter Pears.

In the first episode, Rinder will mark American Independence Day. He begins fittingly with the composer who, arguably, founded the 20th century American classical sound – Aaron Copland.

Read more: 15 great classical composers who also happened to be gay

Robert Rinder said: “Like many people, I didn’t grow up around classical music. When I discovered it, it became my love, my passion and my escape. I want to share that delight with everybody – whoever you are, whatever background you come from, classical music is for you.

“The mission of this programme is to share the joy and richness of some of the greatest musical works in history, but also to remind everybody that that special magic came from the hearts and minds of people who were marginalised and criminalised.”

He added: “I feel enormously proud of Classic FM to share not only my delight in this incredible music, but also to embrace those composers, performers and conductors whose lives we knew only a small part of and to gift them back their full history.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “When I first met Rob, I was immediately taken by his unwavering enthusiasm and thirst for classical music. So I’m thrilled that we have a programme that will enable him to communicate his passion and knowledge with our listeners. He is the perfect host of Classical Passions.”

Robert Rinder’s Classical Passions will be broadcast every Sunday night, 9pm to 10pm, from 4 July to 8 August on Classic FM. Classic FM is available across the UK on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, and via Global Player, the official Classic FM app.