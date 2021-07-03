Robert Harris: ‘My method is usually to start a book on 15 January and finish it on 15 June’ – The Guardian

Robert Harris is the author of 14 novels, including the bestselling Fatherland, the Cicero trilogy and Enigma. He also wrote the screenplays for the films of his novels The Ghost (filmed as The Ghost Writer) and An Officer and a Spy. His latest book, V2, weaves together two narratives, linked by the development of Wernher von Braun’s rocket just as the tide turned in the second world war. Dr Rudi Graf is a German rocket scientist, deeply conflicted in his job and troubled by the views of his superiors. Kay Caton-Walsh of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force is a cool-headed analyst who works first in England, then in Belgium, looking for the location of secret V2 launch bases. Harris was previously a journalist, serving as political editor of the Observer. He now lives in Berkshire with his wife. He has four children.

Your novels are always very different. How did you settle on the subject of this one?There is no plan. I just go from day to day and something pops up. In the case of V2 it was an obituary in the Times about five or six years ago about a woman who’d had to plot the trajectory of rockets in newly liberated Belgium. I thought she sounded like an interesting character, no more than that. I was attracted to the story because of Brexit, funnily enough. The idea that one European power had occupied another to fire ballistic missiles at a third struck me as amazing. I was going to have a coda at the end of the book reflecting on that. But in the end the link felt somehow extraneous.

How do you choose which characters to focus on in your stories?

Have a character whom you’re interested in, and in whom your reader is interested, and have something interesting happen to them in this world you’ve created. That’s how you start the novel. Now, the events I’m interested in are political events and the universality of political impulses, from Cicero’s Rome to 19th-century France to Russia, Germany, wherever – the same quest for power is there. Most of my characters are peripheral – a ghost writer, a secretary – they are observers of power.

Neither the German rocket scientists, nor indeed the British spies, have much success in the novel…

I read a book by Eileen Younghusband, who was one of those looking for rocket bases. She claimed that at the end of their first shift they’d identified two bases that had been destroyed by the RAF, and that their operation beat the V2s. Now it didn’t take more than half an hour’s research to discover that no launch site was ever hit. So the sort of book I thought I was going to write became something else, a book about futility, and perhaps more interesting because of that. The V2 was a failure. It caused great terror and distress, but it was the biggest waste of money in the whole of the war.

Did lockdown change how you wrote?

My working method is usually to start a book on the 15th of January and finish it on the 15th of June or thereabouts. I’m such an old journalist I need this kind of pressure. So lockdown hit about halfway through writing this. It made it hard to write the book. I’ve realised over the years that a lot of writing is done in the subconscious. And to stimulate the subconscious you need to relax. You need to see friends, go out, go to the theatre. When you can’t do that, the mind becomes a very strange place. I couldn’t work for more than three or four hours a day. I had to stop at noon. And what Stephen King calls the “boys in the basement” – the subconscious – they weren’t there to call on in lockdown. I think it gave the book a particular flavour – it’s a very tight book, airless to some degree.

Would you want to be a political editor now? What in the political landscape has changed most since you were?

I realise now that I was always a novelist earning a living as journalist, rather than a journalist who one day happened to write a novel. So I wouldn’t want to be a political editor again, although I’m grateful for the experience and I draw on it all the time, whether the novel is set in ancient Rome or 19th-century France.

What has changed the most – and I’m sorry if this makes me sound an old fart – is the quality of the politicians. For example, I got to know Roy Jenkins very well, and no one can tell me that Priti Patel is an adequate replacement. The bigger picture of politics is always fascinating, but the day-to-day of Westminster, especially the quality of speeches and debates, is perhaps the most dispiriting in our history. So I’m glad to be out of it.

What did you miss most during lockdown?

We had two of our children here but two away, so I missed those two. I missed restaurants and pubs. I found it very claustrophobic. I watched a lot of television and I dreamed very vividly. I now understand that if you don’t do anything, time passes extremely quickly and your dreams are lurid. God knows what it would be like to be in prison, but I can sort of begin to imagine – the nights full of strange visions.

What books are on your bedside table?

I’m writing a novel about the English civil war, so I’m reading Pepys’s diary and the speeches of Oliver Cromwell. Also Carlyle’s letters are there.

What was the last great book that you read?

It’s disgraceful, but I did enjoy the Chips Channon diaries, the new first volume. My most pleasurable reading experiences are diaries and letters. History unfiltered, not refracted through a historian’s imagination. The Chips Channon diaries bring alive a section of society in the 20s and 30s with great vividness. How do you organise books on your shelves?

I’m sitting here with biography. Literary biography and history are in the hall. Military history and Nazis are on the landing outside the bedroom – a rather sinister wall, it has to be said, but they paid for the house. Fiction in the drawing room and in our bedroom. There’s no point in having an awful lot of books if you can’t more or less find something when you want to read it, so they’re reasonably alphabetic in those sections.

Would book would you give to a 12-year-old?

My own reading when I was younger was the Just William books, Sherlock Holmes and HG Wells. The first proper book I read was Great Expectations. I must have been about 12 and I thought it was a marvellous book. So I’d recommend that.