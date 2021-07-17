-
-
Associated Press
Yastrzemski homers twice, powers Giants past Cardinals 7-2
Mike Yastrzemski hit a pair of home runs, Logan Webb pitched four strong innings as a spot starter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Friday night. Webb was a last-minute starter for the Giants after Kevin Gausman was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Gausman, a first-time All Star this season, left the team to be with his wife in Louisiana after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.
-
Associated Press
Pirates top Mets 4-1 after shoving match; Lindor injured
Francisco Lindor left injured moments before Marcus Stroman and his New York Mets teammates got into a heated shoving match with Pittsburgh during the Pirates’ rain-delayed 4-1 victory Friday night. Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pirates in a game delayed 39 minutes by showers in the bottom of the second inning. Mets manager Luis Rojas had no further update following the game other than to say the star shortstop would be examined in the morning.
-
SNY
Mets vs Pirates Highlights: Mets lose Lindor to injury and series opener to the Pirates, 4-1
Just when it looiked as though the Mets were close to getting all their regulars back from injury, Francisco Lindor suffered an apparent oblique injury after a swing in the 5th inning. All-Star Adam Frazier’s two-run single plus solo homers by Wilmer Difo and Bryan Reynolds was all the offense Pittsburgh needed.In contrast, the Mets were 0-12 with runners in scoring position. The game also featured a confrontation between Mets starter Marcus Stroman and Pirates first baseman, John Nogowski, which led to the benches clearing at the end of the 5th inning.