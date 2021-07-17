SNY

Mets vs Pirates Highlights: Mets lose Lindor to injury and series opener to the Pirates, 4-1

Just when it looiked as though the Mets were close to getting all their regulars back from injury, Francisco Lindor suffered an apparent oblique injury after a swing in the 5th inning. All-Star Adam Frazier’s two-run single plus solo homers by Wilmer Difo and Bryan Reynolds was all the offense Pittsburgh needed.In contrast, the Mets were 0-12 with runners in scoring position. The game also featured a confrontation between Mets starter Marcus Stroman and Pirates first baseman, John Nogowski, which led to the benches clearing at the end of the 5th inning.