Armed robbers on Thursday evening attacked a bank in Otun Ekiti, headquarters of Moba Council area of Ekiti State, killing a policeman in the process.

Sources said the robbers, who attacked the bank about 5pm, shot sporadically into the air to scare people in the bank area.

A source said, “As they (robbers) shot into the air, the robbers blew the door of the bank with dynamite to access the financial facility.

“Bank staff and customers who were around for one thing or the other scampered to safety. There was confusion everywhere.

“It was in the process that a policeman was shot dead by the robbers,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite.

He, however, said they did not gain entry into the bank.

Abutu said that men of the command and military men attached to the area engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

He said, “There was a bank robbery incident on Thursday in Otun Ekiti at about 5:00pm and in the process of a shootout between our men and armed robbers, we, unfortunately, lost one of our men.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, has ordered an investigation into the incident in ensuring the armed robbers are arrested and brought to book”.

The police, however, urged members of the public to go about their normal businesses, assuring of police readiness to protect their lives and property at all times.