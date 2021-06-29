Rob McElhenney says no plan yet for a third season of ‘Mythic Quest’ – iMore

Rob McElhenney currently has no plans for a third season of Mythic Quest, the quirky comedy on Apple TV+.

In a recent interview with Collider, McElhenney (Ian) and Charlotte Nicdao (Poppy) talked about the shocking twist at the end of season two and what it might mean for all of the characters in the series. Talking about the end of season two naturally turned the conversation to season three but McElhenney was quick to shoot that down.

That being said, is there a Season 3 percolating in your brains? MCELHENNEY: No, not yet. That’s only because I have to go do the other show. And I learned from years and years of like, when you’re acting, you show up at a certain time and then when you’re done, you leave. But the problem is with writing is that you’re never free from it. It’s always in your head when you’re walking around, when you go to the grocery store, you’re walking the dogs. It’s always there, unless you can compartmentalize and stop those thoughts. So I learned a very long time ago, which is I do not start thinking about whatever I’m working on until the first day of the writer’s room.

McElhenney is currently working on the fifteenth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, so it sounds like the third season of Mythic Quest, if it does happen, will have to wait until the creator is freed up from that project.

If you haven’t seen the second season of Mythic Quest yet, check out the trailer below: