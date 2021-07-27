Home News Africa Road users stranded as protesters shut down Eleme East-West Road – bioreports
Road users stranded as protesters shut down Eleme East-West Road – bioreports

Hundreds of youths from various communities in Eleme, Rivers State, on Monday, shut down the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

The youths, who began an early morning protest,  blocked the Akpajo and Refinery junction axis of the road which leads to the Port Harcourt refinery, the Indorama, the free trade zone and the Onne seaport.

The youths mobilised trucks which they used to block both ends leading to the nation’s critical infrastructures.

The protesters say they are protesting the continued neglect of the road.

Former caretaker committee chairman of Eleme LGA, Johnson Wogu, called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; and the Federal Government to fix the road, even as thousands of people going to work are also stranded.

