Reuters

Biden on Richardson’s sprinting suspension: ‘the rules are the rules’

U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday “the rules are the rules.” The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson’s suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed tested positive for cannabis during her 100 meter U.S. trials in June. The women’s 100 meter event at the Tokyo Olympics starts on July 30, two days after Richardson’s ban ends but the adverse finding means her Olympic qualifying results at the trials, which offer automatic places to the first three qualified athletes in each event, are annulled.