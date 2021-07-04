-
What to Watch: Full guide for Road America
Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 NBC | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Road America and 20th points-paying event of the season. Where: Road America, a 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin Green […]
Kyle Busch rallies from pair of detours for Xfinity Series win at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis.— Taking advantage of a late wreck that foiled other contenders — not to mention fresher tires for the final six-lap green-flag run — Kyle Busch won Saturday‘s Henry 180 at Road America, claiming his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in four starts this season. On Lap 41 of 45, Busch took the […]
Kurt Busch tops Cup Series practice at Road America, Kyle Busch crashes
Kurt Busch knocked off brother Kyle Busch from the top of the leaderboard with less than three minutes left in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice in preparation for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). RELATED: Practice results Busch laid down a lap […]
Biden on Richardson’s sprinting suspension: ‘the rules are the rules’
U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday “the rules are the rules.” The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson’s suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed tested positive for cannabis during her 100 meter U.S. trials in June. The women’s 100 meter event at the Tokyo Olympics starts on July 30, two days after Richardson’s ban ends but the adverse finding means her Olympic qualifying results at the trials, which offer automatic places to the first three qualified athletes in each event, are annulled.
Latest Lines: Jockey 250
All but two of the top 30 drivers showed line movements after Saturday’s practice, and in a rare move we have a new favorite. (Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Emma Raducanu’s next opponent Ajla Tomljanovic involved in furious Wimbledon row
“Your behaviour is terrible, terrible,” former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia’s Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. “You’re the one to talk!” Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. “You have zero respect,” Ostapenko fumed. “The worst player on the tour!” She stormed off the court, much t