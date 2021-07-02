NASCAR has a new home on Fourth of July weekend – again.

After spending the star-spangled holiday in Daytona for 61 years, NASCAR moved that date to Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year.

But as part of a much bigger schedule shake-up for 2021, Road America claimed the date in rejoining the Cup Series schedule after a 65-year absence.

MORE: Key storylines for Road America

The 4-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin has hosted a stand-alone Xfinity Series race since 2010. That race now serves as this weekend’s undercard for Cup.

Also on tap this weekend is Trans Am. A group of Cup and Xfinity drivers are competing in its TA-2 class to gain additional track time.

Road America weekend schedule

(all times Eastern)

Thursday, July 1

12:30-1 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 practice

2:30-3 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 practice

Friday, July 2

1 – 10:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:20 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 qualifying

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, July 3

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle – NBCSN coverage begins at Noon)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (45 laps, 182.16 miles – NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:45 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 race (25 laps or 75 minutes)

Sunday, July 4

8 a.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle – .)

2:30 p.m. – Cup race (62 laps, 250 miles – NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read More About NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins back-to-back sprint car races in Pennsylvania Analysis: For Tyler Reddick, improvement begins with restarts, details Long: New generation of NASCAR Cup car owners already making an impact

Road America weekend schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com