Home SPORTS Road America weekend schedule
SPORTS

Road America weekend schedule

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
road-america-weekend-schedule

NASCAR has a new home on Fourth of July weekend – again.

After spending the star-spangled holiday in Daytona for 61 years, NASCAR moved that date to Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year.

But as part of a much bigger schedule shake-up for 2021, Road America claimed the date in rejoining the Cup Series schedule after a 65-year absence.

MORE: Key storylines for Road America

The 4-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin has hosted a stand-alone Xfinity Series race since 2010. That race now serves as this weekend’s undercard for Cup.

Also on tap this weekend is Trans Am. A group of Cup and Xfinity drivers are competing in its TA-2 class to gain additional track time.

Road America weekend schedule

(all times Eastern)

Thursday, July 1

12:30-1 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 practice

2:30-3 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 practice

Friday, July 2

1 – 10:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:20 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 qualifying

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, July 3

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle – NBCSN coverage begins at Noon)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (45 laps, 182.16 miles – NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:45 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 race (25 laps or 75 minutes)

Sunday, July 4

8 a.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle – .)

2:30 p.m. – Cup race (62 laps, 250 miles – NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read More About NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins back-to-back sprint car races in Pennsylvania Analysis: For Tyler Reddick, improvement begins with restarts, details Long: New generation of NASCAR Cup car owners already making an impact

Road America weekend schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2021 MLB All-Star Game starters: Shohei Ohtani, Fernando...

Press scores 2, Mewis sisters find net, US...

Brionna Jones Erupts For A Career-High 34 Points...

Anthony Edwards, Saddiq Bey headline USA Basketball Select...

Giants’ Buster Posey named NL starter for 2021...

Former Georgia, Miami coach Mark Richt reveals he...

Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. turn wild double play...

Kawhi Leonard has a path to a $246...

Aaron Rodgers gives hilarious film review of Tom...

Takeaways from Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner’s comments, will Brian...

Leave a Reply