road-accident-claims-14-life’s-in-osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun has confirmed the death of 14 persons in an accident that occurred on Ipetu-Ijesa–Ilesa Highway on Saturday.

This was contained in a press statement from the Sector Commander, Mr.Paul Okpe, made available to Bioreports Correspondent in Osogbo on Sunday.

The command Spokesperson Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, explained that the accident occurred around 5:40 pm at the powerline area, killing four males, four females and six children.

He said the children were two females and four males, adding that a total of 14 people died in the accident involving 18 passengers.

The sector commander explained that four males, who survived the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The 14 corpses have been deposited in a morgue, and the road cleared to avoid gridlock on the highway,” Okpe said.

Bioreports gathered that an articulated vehicle ( Howo- Sinotruck) with number plate BAU 171 ZE collided with a Toyota Sienna (Gold Color) with number plate KRD 842 GY.

According to him, we received a distressed call at about 5:45 pm on Saturday evening about an accident on Ipetu-Ijesa–Ilesa Highway, involving two vehicles.

The sector commander said that the accident.occurred due to disobedience to road safety ordinance by motorists.

Okpe, however, cautioned road users to be safety conscious while embarking on a long journey.