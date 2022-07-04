road-accident-claims-10-lives,-many-others-injured-in-yobe

A road traffic accident involving two vehicles along Potiskum-Fika federal highway in Yobe State has claimed 10 lives.

This was disclosed by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General of Press and Media to Governor Mai Mala Buni in a statement issued on Monday as the governor mourned the victims of the accident.

Buni, in the statement, described the accident as tragic and most unfortunate.

He urged motorists to observe traffic laws, and avoid overspeeding and overloading.

“Motorists on night journeys and in the rains must drive with extra care for their personal safety, the safety of other road users and passengers”, he warned.

The Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons and, the quick recovery of the injured. He also prayed to Allah to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.