RMG and SIS launch first daily betting service in India | Horse racing – iGaming Business

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and Sports Information Services (SIS) have launched the first daily betting service in India, via an agreement with pari-mutuel and fixed odds wagering company NorthAlley.

The deal allows British and Irish racing content to be shown live for pari-mutuel betting into local pools via the Hyderabad Race Club’s digital platforms.

RMG and SIS hold the broadcast rights to 34 British and 26 Irish racecourses, respectively.

“We’re delighted to see our racing broadcast in India thanks to this ground-breaking joint venture with SIS and NorthAlley,” said Ian Houghton, director of international at RMG.

“The service has now fully launched and initial turnover levels on British and Irish races have been encouraging. All being well, we very much hope to roll out the service to other regions in India in the future and introduce fixed odds betting.”

Suresh Paladugu, chief executive of NorthAlley, added: “We are excited to bring international races to Indian punters in the most convenient way for the first time in India.

“We highly appreciate the initiative and support from Hyderabad Race Club management in making this happen. We will continue to work with RMG and SIS to enhance experience and bring quality content for Indian players.”

The launch follows news last week that RMG and SIS had agreed a further three-year agreement for the distribution and transmission of audio-visual and data from British racecourses, which are licensed for the term 2023-2026 to bookmakers across UK and Ireland.

Following a tender process, SIS was awarded the contract following the organisations’ current five-year agreement, which started in 2018.

Commenting on the agreement, SIS chief executive Richard Ames said: “SIS is very pleased to extend the relationship we hold with RMG and are confident that this agreement will continue to deliver excellent value for racecourses and bookmakers with a collaborative approach to growing the value of horseracing.”

“Winning this extension in a competitive situation is testament to the good work and excellent relationship that has been fostered between the companies over the last three years. I look forward to RMG’s premium racing content being the cornerstone of SIS’ racing services for many years to come.”