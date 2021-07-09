rmd-at-60:-actor-shares-powerful-photo-showing-moment-wife-comforted-him-as-son’s-speech-made-him-shed-tears

Actor Richard Mofe-Daminjo is still reminiscing over the success of his star-studded 60th birthday party

The veteran film star took to Instagram with a photo that captured an important moment at the celebration

RMD was spotted being comforted by his wife as his son gave an emotional speech that moved him to tears

The actor’s post generated fresh reactions in the comment section as fans, colleagues hailed him

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo is finally catching his breath days after his hugely successful 60th birthday party.

The actor seemed to have been sifting through pictures that were taken at the celebration and he came across a powerful image which he decided to show fans.

According to the film star, the picture was taken while his son gave an emotional speech at the event.

RMD at 60: Actor shares favourite photo from birthday.

RMD was also spotted with his beautiful wife, Jumobi, who appeared to have been comforting him as he shed tears of joy.

Sharing the picture, he wrote:

“Of all the pictures of the night this got me most! So this was the moment my son was speaking about me on stage and I started to tear up and my wife did the needful… can’t keep saying how grateful I’m to God and everyone that has sent us prayers and good wishes…”

In a different portion of the post, RMD urged the photographer who captured the moment to identify himself so as to be rewarded.

See the image below:

Fans, colleagues react to RMD’s post

Upon sharing the image, fans and colleagues of the much-loved actor were seen in the comment section passing remarks on the image.

Read what some of them had to say below:

michelledede said:

“Best photo of the night.”

taradurotoye said:

“He said he wishes to be half the man you are. I teared up too. You were so handsome in this particular outfit. It was my favorite. Kudos @mudiafrica01”

talk2raw said:

“Big daddy anyi….. God will continue to bless you sir.”

nkbenson81 said:

“This is so sweet …aunty jumobi always a lady.. ..cool, calm, calculated.”

RMD’s US-based ‘daughter’ surprises him for 60th birthday

Meanwhile, . previously reported that RMD’s US-based ‘daughter’, Blessing, pleasantly surprised the veteran actor for his 60th birthday celebration.

The young lady teamed up with someone in Nigeria to have a birthday surprise team visit the actor’s Lagos home.

RMD blushed hard as he was handed a big birthday cake and a saxophonist serenaded the atmosphere with sweet music.

