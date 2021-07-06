rmd-at-60:-actor-gets-emotional-as-media-executive-mo-abudu-gives-him-special-birthday-shout-out-in-video

Actor RMD has clocked the age of 60 and is being showered with love from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

One special birthday shout-out that got the actor in his feelings was recorded by media executive Mo Abudu

The EbonyLife CEO showered heartfelt words of prayers on RMD and wished him a happy birthday celebration

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood movie star Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD is being celebrated by many in the online community as he clocks the age of 60 on Tuesday, July 6.

Top media executive and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, took to her page on Instagram with a special birthday shout-out video dedicated to the actor.

RMD at 60: Mo Abudu celebrates actor.

Photo: @mofedamijo/@moabudu

Source: Instagram

Mo in the video started off by rolling out her wishes for the celebrant. She wished him more success in his professional and personal life.

In a different portion of the video, Mo noted that she checked out the actor’s Instagram page and she could tell that he is living his best life. Mo prayed for him to continue to do so.

The video was also accompanied with a short in which Mo showered more accolades on RMD.

Mo’s note read in part:

“Thank you for being you RMD. Thank you for your contributions to the growth of our industry and for giving it your all. Thank you for supporting me on my journey and giving such incredible performances in The Wedding Party and Castle & Castle.”

See her post below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

RMD, others react to Mo Abudu’s birthday shout out

The celebrant was among those who reacted in Mo’s comment section. RMD noted that he had promised himself not to cry but the sweet messages from Mo is moving.

He said:

“I promise I won’t cry early but see my king Mo na… thank you @moabudu I’m blown.”

More comments below:

fehintola.one said:

“Happy 60th Birthday Dear RMD.”

bosealaoo said:

“Happy birthday sir, many Happy Returns.”

arcmetalsng said:

“Wishing you a happy birthday.”

funmilayoyadz said:

“Happy birthday RMD…you are wished the very best…God bless you.”

RMD addresses cheating allegations

Meanwhile, . previously reported that the veteran movie star talked about the challenges faced regarding his marriage and the media.

According to RMD, there have been false things written about him concerning alleged infidelity on his part.

The much-loved actor called recounted some instances where news reports claimed he was planning to leave his wife for another woman.

Source: .