rivers-govt-shuts-down-slaughter-market-in-trans-amadi

The Rivers State Government has ordered a total shutdown of the slaughter market in Oginiba, Trans-Amadi area of Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The state government gave the approval during the state executive council meeting on Monday, presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The council directed the stoppage of all forms of trading activities in the abattoir.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Fred Kpakol, who briefed journalists at the end of the SEC meeting announced that another government project has been approved to be sited at the Oginba slaughter market.

The commissioner said business owners at the market have one month to vacate the place.

He said “The slaughter in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt has now been permanently closed down and all trading activities have been directed to cease forthwith.

“A new government project will be built at Trans Amadi soonest. All occupants and those doing business in Slaughter at Trans-Amadi are hereby advised to pack out of that land and premises on or before one month as the government intends to do a new project in that area.”

The commissioner also announced that the government has approved the citing of a new abattoir in Mgbuosimini Rumueme in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.