Home NEWS Rivers govt shuts down slaughter market in Trans-Amadi
NEWSNews Africa

Rivers govt shuts down slaughter market in Trans-Amadi

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
rivers-govt-shuts-down-slaughter-market-in-trans-amadi

The Rivers State Government has ordered a total shutdown of the slaughter market in Oginiba, Trans-Amadi area of Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The state government gave the approval during the state executive council meeting on Monday, presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The council directed the stoppage of all forms of trading activities in the abattoir.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Fred Kpakol, who briefed journalists at the end of the SEC meeting announced that another government project has been approved to be sited at the Oginba slaughter market.

The commissioner said business owners at the market have one month to vacate the place.

He said “The slaughter in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt has now been permanently closed down and all trading activities have been directed to cease forthwith.

“A new government project will be built at Trans Amadi soonest. All occupants and those doing business in Slaughter at Trans-Amadi are hereby advised to pack out of that land and premises on or before one month as the government intends to do a new project in that area.”

The commissioner also announced that the government has approved the citing of a new abattoir in Mgbuosimini Rumueme in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JUST IN: 32 COVID-19 Delta Variant Cases Confirmed...

Sanwo-Olu Raises Alarm Over COVID-19 Third Wave, Warns...

BBNaija 2021: Boma gets immunity from eviction, emerges...

General Gagariga warns Army personnel against politics, taking...

BREAKING: IGP appoints Tunji Disu to replace Abba...

BBNaija: Why I can’t allow my girl friend...

Ogun Governor, Abiodun loses father

Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulates Mrs. Ifeoma Nwobodo as she...

17 per cent of Ogun population engage in...

Ban on commercial motorcycles: Minna residents urge Niger...

Leave a Reply