rivers-civil-servants-reject-new-contributory-healthcare-law

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Civil Service Union has rejected the contributory Healthcare Protection bill recently signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The contributory Health Protection Programme law provides a platform for residents and people of the state who want health insurance to participate in the health scheme.

But in an interview with DAILYPOST the state chairman of the civil service union, Comrade Chuks Osummah,



announced his union’s rejection of the law.

Osummah noted that his union has always been against the bill due to workers’ past experiences with the government on similar schemes.

In his words “Vehemently the Nigerian Civil Service Union rejected the bill due to the failure of other contributory schemes even before this administration. We had the social insurance bill that was signed and nothing came out of it.

Wike signs two new bills into law

“Even the federal mortgage scheme which I was part of, up till now nobody has been given any house. Other states have benefited at least one million naira for renovation but in Rivers State, we have not gotten anything. So if they have gone ahead to sign the contributory health insurance bill I stand to tell you that you Nigeria Civil service Union is not part of it”.

When contacted, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, said her union is still studying the law and will not hesitate to seek redress if it does not favour the workers.

“We are still studying the bill. We went during the public hearing and stated our position, we are not saying we are outrightly against it. No is a noble one but if we go and look at it and what is passed is against the workers we will seek redress in the appropriate quarters,” she said.