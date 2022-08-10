rivers-2023:-ex-lawmaker,-dawari-emerges-action-alliance-guber-candidate

Former member of the House of Representatives, Dawari George, Wednesday emerged the Rivers State gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, for the 2023 elections.

bioreports recalls George, the political ally of the former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, barely last month had denounced his membership of his All Progressives Congress, APC.

But through a substituted election, George, who was the sole gubernatorial contender, polled an aggregate of 93 votes to emerge winner of the ticket.

The guber primary was witnessed by representatives of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, some members of the Department of State Services, DSS and Police.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeze, said though George was a sole candidate, the primary was conducted through the option A-4 mode in line with the electoral act.

In his words, “This election is a very simple one which the state chairman of the party can handle, but because Rivers State is unique for the party.

“It is our intention to take over Rivers State in 2023 and that is why I am here. Not just for me, but the national leadership of the party.”

The chairman, Governorship Substituted Primary Panel, Ata-Joseph Esuiku said, “By the powers conferred on me by national of the leadership of the Action Alliance, I stand here to declare Dr. Dawari George as winner of the governorship substitution primary having scored 93 votes.”

In his victory speech, George said, “Today, after wide consultations across different strata of society, and in line with my personal conviction of a divine call to service.

“I accept my election as the flag bearer of the Action Alliance (AA) and consequently offer myself to the electorate and the good people of Rivers State to contest for the dignified office of the Governor of our dear Rivers State.

“2023 offers a defining moment for us as a people to take a significant leap towards the actualization of the dreams of our founding fathers who envisioned a united and prosperous State for all – indigenes and residents.”

However, seven contenders also emerged as candidates for the State House of Assembly.