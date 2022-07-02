Risky Borrowers Largely Dodged Bankruptcy This Year. Now the Easy Money Is Ending.

U.S. corporate defaults and bankruptcies stayed muted in the first five months of this year but market volatility, rising interest rates and a potential economic slowdown are making investors nervous about low-rated debt.

Debt defaults were relatively avoidable for much of the past two years as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at ultralow levels, a trend that continued early this year. Even troubled companies have been able to borrow in a supportive credit market. Yield-hungry investors have helped stave off defaults, finding ways for businesses to take on more debt and delay a financial reckoning.