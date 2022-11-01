Rishi Sunak shares sweet family photo inside new home No 10 Downing Street

October 31, 2022 – 12:36 GMT

Rachel Avery

Rishi Sunak house: The new Prime Minister has given a look inside his new residence, posing alongside his wife Akshata Murthy and beloved dog.

Rishi Sunak has shared a sweet family photograph inside of his new residence, No 10 Downing Street, giving the public a glimpse inside the iconic building.

The reason behind the Prime Minister’s post was to urge people to “give generously” for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

He penned: “There is no greater sacrifice than that of those who lay down their lives in service of their country. So during this year’s #PoppyAppeal, please give generously to honour our veterans – past and present – and those who continue to protect us today.”

The images showed the PM alongside his wife Akshata Murthy and their pet dog called Nova. The Labrador was on a blue lead held by Akshata and had her own poppy attached to her lead. The pooch seemed well behaved during his time outside posing for promotional photos.

Rishi Sunak shared a look inside of Downing Street

One photo in particular allowed us to see inside the politician’s new home which features yellow and cream walls with beige rugs leading the way.

What’s interesting is the iconic black door of No 10 is in fact white inside and there is a gold lantern-style light fitting in the foyer.

The couple, who have moved in with their two daughters, have not had to redecorate the grand home and that’s because they already did so when they lived there when Rishi was Chancellor.

The family now live at No 10

Speaking with The Times ahead of his move back into No 10, the PM revealed all.

“We’d probably just move back into the flat where we used to live, to be honest. We have already decorated it and it’s lovely,” he said.

It was reported that Rishi spent his own money refurbishing the London pad, and he revealed in the same interview his go-to shop for homewares. “We love John Lewis in our house. Who doesn’t love John Lewis? What’s not to like?” Adding: “I have graduated from Ikea. That period in your life when you are dealing with those bloody Allen keys, I mean, God.”

