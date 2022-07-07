rishi-sunak:-10-things-to-know-about-indian-origin-leader-who-could-replace-boris-johnson-as-uk-pm

NEW DELHI: Boris Johnson resigned as British prime minister on Thursday after over 50 resignations from his government since in the last two days to protest against appointment of senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip. Pincher quit last week after admitting to drunken misconduct.

It was the resignation of 42-year-old British Indian minister

Rishi Sunak

and health secretary

Sajid Javid

on Tuesday night that opened the floodgates of exits from Johnson’s cabinet eventually leading to his ouster as prime minister.

Sunak was candid in his resignation letter, which he posted on Twitter minutes after Johnson went on air to admit his mistake in knowingly hiring now-suspended MP, Chris Pincher, with a dubious reputation to an important government post.

Rishi Sunak, who is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder

Narayan Murthy

, is among the frontrunners for the top job as the contest begins to find a replacement to Boris Johnson.

Here are 10 things about the Indian-origin leader:

* Rishi Sunak was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on February 13, 2020 months after UK PM Boris Johnson named him chief secretary to the treasury.

* Born in Southampton to Indian parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak, Rishi went to Winchester College and studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University.

* He was praised for a rescue package for the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, including a jobs retention programme, which prevented mass unemployment, that could cost as much as 410 billion pounds ($514 billion).

* Until recently, Sunak was widely regarded as Conservative party’s brightest rising star, the best-known of potential leadership contenders — and the bookies’ favourite to succeed Johnson.

* The Indian-origin leader, however, faced criticism for not giving enough cost-of-living support to households and a fine he received, along with Johnson, for breaking

Covid-19 lockdown rules

.

* Sunak also faced pressure following revelations that his wife, Akshata Murthy, avoided paying UK taxes on her overseas income, and that he held on to his US green card while serving in government.

* Son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, Rishi Sunak was elected as Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in May 2015, which marked his entry into politics.

* He voted in favour of Theresa May’s

Brexit withdrawal agreement

thrice and after she resigned, Sunak was a supporter of Boris Johnson’s campaign to become Conservative leader.

* Prior to joining politics, Rishi Sunak worked as an analyst for a leading investment bank from 2001-2004. He also co-founded a large investment firm, working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bangalore.

* UK’s first Hindu chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak met Akshata met while studying at Stanford University in California and tied the knot in August 2009.

