“RIP 44” – Davido pays tribute to late Obama DMW as he steps out in Atlanta (video)

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido is still grieving the date of his close friend and associate, Obama DMW.

The singer’s aide, Habeeb Uthman better known as Obama DMW passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2021 following a complaint about breathing difficulty.

It was reported that he drove himself to the hospital in Lekki Lagos for treatment and unfortunately he died moments later.

Davido who is currently in Atlanta paid tribute to his late friend as he stepped out of his house, while a voice behind the camera assured the singer that he’ll still conquer the world regardless of happenings around him

As Davido entered his vehicle he said, “RIP 44”.

Watch video below,

This is coming days after the music executive was captured with a swollen eyes for the first time following the death of his friend.

