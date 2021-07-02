Riot Games releases album with free music for streamers and creators – SlashGear

If you’re a streamer or video creator who is paranoid about getting hit with a copyright strike, Riot Games has a new solution. The company has launched “Sessions: Vi,” a new album of “completely free” music for creators and streamers to use during their live streams, in their videos, and more — even if they monetize their content.

Put simply, you can’t use just any music track for your live streams and videos; they’ll result in a copyright strike, which could involve anything from losing the ability to monetize a video to jeopardizing one’s account. Paying for a music license is an option, but those who can’t afford to do this are left with using royalty-free music which often comes with an upfront cost.

Riot Games Music has released “Sessions: Vi” as a free album for anyone to use; you can, for example, play it in the background while streaming a game to add some ambiance to your video or you can add it as a soundtrack for non-live videos uploaded to platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Riot’s full guidelines for using the content can be found here.

The full album has been uploaded to YouTube, as well as major platforms like Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, and Spotify. These platforms are your best option if you want to stream music in the background during a video. Alternatively, you can head over to Riot’s Sessions web page to download the album.

Downloading the album will give you access to the 37 tracks on it, which can be added to your projects using video editing software. Riot says this won’t be the only album of free music offered to streamers and creators. Though we don’t know when the next album will drop (and if it’ll focus on a different genre), the company says it’ll provide updates on its social media accounts when it releases the next album later this year.