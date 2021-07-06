Riot Games Music Releases Lo-fi Beats Album for Content Creators – HYPEBEAST

Riot Games recently released a 37-track collection of jazzy lo-fi beats featuring 20 artists such as Tennyson, Laxcity, Idealism, and SwuM. The album is called Sessions: Vi in honor of the League of Legends character who will be starring in the upcoming animated series Arcane.

The album is split into three general sections as illustrated by the background animation. The first tracks are mellow and soothing to help Vi decompress as she gets home from a day at work. The music then transitions to tunes she can work to as she fixes equipment. Finally, it ends with some extra chill beats as she scrolls on her tablet and gets ready for bed.

Earlier this year, Twitch warned its streamers against using copyrighted material after receiving 1,000 DMCA takedown notices. The broadcasts targeted were mostly archived videos of streamers playing music in the background. The inadvertent infringements put Twitch creators at risk of being suspended or even banned. Riot Games created this album to create a bridge between music artists and content creators and a community free from copyright issues.

In an interview with Polygon, Toa Dunn, head of Riot Games Music explains her team’s thought process: “With how music and the complexities of the internet and all that stuff works, how can we make it easier to be a streamer, or how can we make it easier to be a lo-fi jazz producer or listener? Like how can we make those easy and fun. And this is solving all those problems in a really fun and creative way.”

Sessions: Vi is now available for download and for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

