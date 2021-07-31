Riot Games Announces its Mid-Year Break – DBLTAP

League of Legends Photo courtesy of Riot Games

Riot Games announced it will be taking the week of Aug. 2 off as a mid-year break.

Riot took its first-ever mid-year break last year in August, taking time to “disconnect and recharge” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of its success, they’re maintaining the tradition this year with a week-long break starting Aug. 2.

Riot’s taking the week of August 2nd off to disconnect and recharge. Our 2nd annual mid-year break, along with our established end-of-year break, is just one of the ways we’re giving Rioters well-deserved rest. https://t.co/eqtITJZTIt — Riot Games (@riotgames) July 26, 2021

Riot’s new mid-year break tradition is part of its effort to help employees relax and recharge during difficult times. “Amid shipping new games, navigating the pandemic, and hiring lots of new Rioters, we had the opportunity to experiment not only with how we deliver experiences to players, but how we take time for rest, inspiration, and all the essential non-work things that give us the energy to create better products,” they said.

Players can continue playing all of Riot’s titles as normal, and some of Riot’s teams are staggering their breaks to ensure there are no interruptions. However, some patch timelines were changed due to the break. League of Legends Patch 11.16, for example, will release on Aug. 11, three weeks after the previous patch.

As the developer behind League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, and League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot’s past two years have been quite busy as they shipped several new titles and updated old ones. The mid-year break will hopefully be a good chance for their teams to take a well-deserved rest and prepare for the exciting updates to come.

