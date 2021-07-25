Home Business Rio Tinto Smelter Workers Go on Strike Over Contracts in Canada – Yahoo Finance
Business

Rio Tinto Smelter Workers Go on Strike Over Contracts in Canada – Yahoo Finance

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
rio-tinto-smelter-workers-go-on-strike-over-contracts-in-canada-–-yahoo-finance

(Bloomberg) — Rio Tinto Plc. workers went on strike at an aluminum smelter in British Columbia on Sunday over labor contracts with the company, their union said in a release.

About 900 Rio Tinto workers at smelting facilities in Kitimat were on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Pacific time Sunday, Unifor said in a release posted on the union website.

“Our union is fully prepared to defend our members’ rights and protect good jobs in Kitimat now and in the future,” Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, said in the release.

The union’s bargaining committee negotiated until the strike deadline at midnight, Unifor said, accusing the company of violating existing contracts by using contractors and temporary employees and failing to address concerns over pensions and retiree benefits.

An email to Rio Tinto wasn’t immediately returned.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sorry, Jeff Bezos. You’re still not an astronaut,...

‘Dogecoin Is Money’—Elon Musk Shares Bullish Doge Theory...

Coronavirus latest: New York launches $100m tax boost...

Blaming China is handy when trying to keep...

[Update] Windows 11 Meet ‘Alder Lake’ — Intel’s...

‘Disturbing’ actions by China signal early stages of...

Chicago Violence: 1 shot, 1 stabbed in River...

Decades ago, Fidel Castro promised all a better...

Vision Funds bet on Didi Chuxing falls $4...

Aurion Biotech Announces IOTA Cell Therapy Trial –...

Leave a Reply