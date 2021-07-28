rio-tinto-net-profit-jumps-on-boom-in-commodity-prices

SYDNEY— Rio Tinto PLC reported a record first-half net profit and more than tripled its midyear payout to shareholders, benefiting from a bull run in commodity prices that has stoked inflation expectations around the world.

On Wednesday, the world’s second-largest mining company by market value said net profit for the six months through June rose to more than $12.3 billion from over $3.3 billion a year earlier.

First-half underlying earnings, which exclude some one-time items, more than doubled to nearly $12.2 billion, beating the more than $12 billion consensus estimate compiled by Vuma from 14 analyst forecasts.

“Government stimulus in response to ongoing Covid-19 pressures has driven strong demand for our products at a time of constrained supply resulting in a significant spike in most prices,” said Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm.

The profit boom meant big returns for shareholders. Directors declared an ordinary dividend of $3.76 a share, up from $1.55 a share a year earlier. They also unveiled a special dividend of $1.85 a share.