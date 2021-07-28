Home Business Rio Tinto Net Profit Jumps on Boom in Commodity Prices
Business

Rio Tinto Net Profit Jumps on Boom in Commodity Prices

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
rio-tinto-net-profit-jumps-on-boom-in-commodity-prices

SYDNEY— Rio Tinto PLC reported a record first-half net profit and more than tripled its midyear payout to shareholders, benefiting from a bull run in commodity prices that has stoked inflation expectations around the world.

On Wednesday, the world’s second-largest mining company by market value said net profit for the six months through June rose to more than $12.3 billion from over $3.3 billion a year earlier.

First-half underlying earnings, which exclude some one-time items, more than doubled to nearly $12.2 billion, beating the more than $12 billion consensus estimate compiled by Vuma from 14 analyst forecasts.

“Government stimulus in response to ongoing Covid-19 pressures has driven strong demand for our products at a time of constrained supply resulting in a significant spike in most prices,” said Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm.

The profit boom meant big returns for shareholders. Directors declared an ordinary dividend of $3.76 a share, up from $1.55 a share a year earlier. They also unveiled a special dividend of $1.85 a share.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Facebook’s Ad Business Poised to Post Another Strong...

Activision Details Steps to Address Workplace Sexual Harassment

Cannabis part of the future says tobacco giant...

Field Intelligence targets 11 African cities to expand...

Nigeria News: Court Documents Show Glencore Trader’s Bribes...

BDC operators greedy, make abnormal profit from forex...

Barclays beats profit estimates and ups shareholder payments...

Nigeria’s capital importation fell to $875.62m in Q2...

X-Ray Detectors Market Strategic Assessment & SWOT Analysis...

Bears resurface on NGX, indices down by 0.12%...

Leave a Reply