rio-ferdinand-tells-man-united-player-to-sign-instead-of-eduardo-camavinga

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has urged the club to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice instead of Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Reports had emerged last week that Man United made an offer to sign Camavinga, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is also understood to be a huge admirer of Rice.

But Ferdinand believes Rice’s performances for England at the Euro 2020 has confirmed why he would be the right signing to bolster Man United’s midfield next season.

“I have not seen enough of him [Camavinga], if I am honest,” Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE.

“I saw his game against Paris Saint-Germain when he got man of the match… unreal.

“He’s got talent, obviously, is he going to come in [Man United squad] and affect the team right now and become a star? Or is he going to be like Amad? Who comes in, [costs] £40 million but is nowhere near the starting XI at the moment. Is that what we need?

“Or do we need someone like Declan Rice who is flying at the moment, who in an England shirt has taken it to other levels now? We all knew he was a good player at West Ham, but what Declan Rice is doing in the England team right now, for his age, is madness.

“Then it comes down to have Man United got the funds to go and get him from West Ham? What is West Ham going to ask for?

“For me, I have got to be honest, football ability Camavinga and Rice are fantastic players, you can see the potential a mile off.

“But Rice brings you character. He brings you a character that is probably not in the game as much now as it was in my generation.”