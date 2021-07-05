‘RimWorld’ latest update brings new content and Ideology expansion – NME

Ludeon Studios has announced the next RimWorld update along with the brand new RimWorld Ideology expansion.

Update 1.3, which has 15 months of work behind it, will be free and will include new content, a variety of improvements, as well as breach raids.

First, the RimWorld update will introduce an overhaul to the way animals work with the addition of a new pens-and-fences system. Now animals are more productive with more focused roles and will make the colony look more farm-like.

Additionally, there are now search bars all over the interface so players can type in text on the architect menu, research menu, stockpile filter, and elsewhere to jump to what they want. The faction goodwill system has also be reworked so neighbours keep a record of what players have done and how they feel about them.

RimWorld. Credit: Ludeon Studios

Update 1.3 also brings a new style of breach raids, allowing AI enemies to get through your defences, by bringing special wall-breaking tools and making tunnels into the side of your base instead of using the main entrance.

The new RimWorld Ideology expansion will also focus on player roleplay and will allow them to create a belief system that their own colony will act out.

“You can mix and match different core elements of your belief system,” the blog post reads, “And also customize every individual precept, ritual, special social role, venerated animal and weapon, culture and style, unique building, tattoo, clothing, background narrative, god, and beard preference.”

Other new content includes a new quest category that presents a “sort of Indiana Jones roguelike-type challenge” of breaking into ancient structures to find treasure.

You can play 1.3 now on the Steam branch 1.3-preview. Instruction on how to do so can be found on the official Steam community update post.

Ludeon Studios also mentioned that Ideology is entirely moddable too and the beta will give modders ample time to update and help fix final bugs.