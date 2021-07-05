right-calls-to-‘defund-npr’-after-it-said-the-declaration-of-independence-had-‘flaws-and-deeply-ingrained-hypocrisies’

Many on the Right are calling to defund National Public Radio after it tweeted that the Declaration of Independence is “a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

After the left-leaning news organization posted a Twitter thread on Sunday saying the Declaration “includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans” while also “la[ying] the foundation for this country’s collective aspirations — the hopes for what America could be,” many on the Right called for NPR’s to be defunded.

While NPR does not directly receive federal dollars, it does benefit from grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, funding NPR says is essential to its operations.

“Federal funding is essential to public radio’s service to the American public. Its continuation is critical for both stations and program producers, including NPR. … The loss of federal funding would undermine the stations’ ability to pay NPR for programming, thereby weakening the institution. Elimination of federal funding would result in fewer programs, less journalism — especially local journalism — and eventually the loss of public radio stations, particularly in rural and economically distressed communities,” NPR wrote.

NPR has attracted criticism from the Right in the past. The outlet was slammed by many Twitter users, including Ben Shapiro and Buck Sexton, for suggesting last December that Pete Buttigieg was qualified to serve as U.S. transportation secretary because he enjoyed taking train rides in college and proposed to his husband in an airport terminal.

Democrats have said cutting NPR funding would hurt local public radio stations and said net savings would be zero, citing a report from the Congressional Budget Office.

“This legislation is no more than an ideological attack on public radio masquerading as a fiscal issue,” Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat, said in 2011, just before the House, controlled by Republicans at the time, voted to strip NPR’s federal funding.

