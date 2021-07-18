ridge-runners-freight-train-pulaski,-whistlepigs-dig-hole-vs-greeneville

Jul. 18—PULASKI, Va. — A Tyler McPeak RBI double scored Brayden Jobert in the top of the ninth inning, lifting the Bluefield Ridge Runners to a 9-8 Appalachian League victory over the home standing Pulaski River Turtles on Saturday night.

The drama did not dissipate until the final out. Pulaski got two runners on board in the bottom frame of the ninth on a bloop single and a hit-by-pitch, with both having advanced to second and third on a wild pitch by the time pinch hitter Jackson Beamon grounded out to shortstop to end the comeback threat.

In spite of his late misadventures, Ridge Runners closer Tyler Lowery escaped with the win. Over his two shutout innings he allowed two hits, striking out two and walking none.

McPeak enjoyed a ‘McPeak Experience’ at Calfee Park, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs while driving in four runs overall.

Jobert went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Bluefield’s 15-hit attack. Spencer Rich, Jr. went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, Michael Seegers went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Ben Harris had a double and an RBI and Kendal Ewell added a double.

Greeneville 11, Princeton 2

PRINCETON — The Greeneville Flyboys flew all over the Princeton WhistlePigs Saturday night.

The visiting team generated 19 hits en route to an 11-2 thumping at Hunnicutt Field.

Jack Croom (3-for-6, 2B, 1 RBI), Kyle Karros (3-for-5, 2-2B, 2 RBIs) and Taylor Aguilar (3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs) led the Greeneville slugfest.

Nathan Holt led the homesick WhistlePigs lineup with a triple and a double. Tre Morris went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Monday, July 12

Princeton 6, Bluefield 5

Tuesday, July 13

Princeton 10, Bluefield 5

Wednesday, July 14

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF

Stars vs. Stripes at Hunnicutt 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

Bluefield 14, Johnson City 1

Princeton at Burlington,late

Stars vs. Stripes at Bowen, 6:30 p.m.

Wariors vs. V-Nuts at Hunnicutt 7 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Johnson City 8, Bluefield 3

Burlington 14, Princeton 5

Warriors vs. V-Nuts at Bowen, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Bluefield 9, Pulaski 8

Greeneville 11, Princeton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.