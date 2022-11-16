Rick Karsdorp confirms heartbreak at imminent Roma departure after Mourinho’s ruthless public dig

AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp has taken to social media late on Sunday, to all but confirm his imminent departure from the club.

For those not aware, the name of defender Karsdorp has taken its place front and centre in the Italian media headlines across the week to date.

This comes after the Dutchman was the latest victim of the wrath of iconic Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho.

After his side were held to a disappointing 1-1 Serie A stalemate by Sassuolo, Mourinho showcased absolutely no hesitation in singling one player and one player only out for blame.

Speaking to the media post-match, ‘Mou’ went as far as to suggest that the then-unnamed individual had ‘betrayed’ his teammates, before confirming that he would be forced to find a new club upon the opening of the January transfer window:

“The team’s effort was betrayed by an unprofessional player. I had 16 players on the pitch, I liked the approach of 15 of them. The player will have to find a new club in January.”

José Mourinho: “Of the 16 players I played today, I was satisfied with the attitude of 15 of them. The other player, I won’t say who it is, but he betrayed everyone else’s effort.

I told him to find a new club by January.”

Ruthless.pic.twitter.com/0kYKOT15Q2

— IM (@Iconic_Mourinho) November 9, 2022

The identity of the player in question was subsequently revealed to be defender Rick Karsdorp, whose role in Sassuolo’s late equaliser is understood to have left his manager incensed.

And now, late on Sunday, the Dutchman has all but confirmed that, as insinuated by Mourinho, his career in Italy’s capital is over.

Taking to his official Instagram account after being omitted from Roma’s matchday squad to face Torino, Karsdorp unveiled a simple but effective message, featuring the colours of the Giallorossi, as showcased below:

Rick Karsdorp on Instagram earlier:

He has left Rome with his family after Jose Mourinho called him out after Roma’s game against Sassuolo.

The Dutch defender wasn’t picked in the Giallorossi squad today, and will leave the club 😢 pic.twitter.com/GDGTVm7dvu

— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) November 13, 2022

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reveals who he is supporting at World Cup

‘One of the most underrated players in the world’ – Dejan Kulusevski hails Tottenham teammate following Leeds win

–