Home ENTERTAINMENT Rick Gervais Clarifies Comment About ‘The Office’ Being Canceled If It Was Made Today | THR News – The Hollywood Reporter
ENTERTAINMENT

Rick Gervais Clarifies Comment About ‘The Office’ Being Canceled If It Was Made Today | THR News – The Hollywood Reporter

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
rick-gervais-clarifies-comment-about-‘the-office’-being-canceled-if-it-was-made-today-|-thr-news-–-the-hollywood-reporter
  1. Rick Gervais Clarifies Comment About ‘The Office’ Being Canceled If It Was Made Today | THR News  The Hollywood Reporter
  2. ‘We didn’t know the rules we were rebelling against’: how The Office changed comedy  The Guardian
  3. Ricky Gervais Says The Office Wouldn’t Be Made Now Due to Cancel Culture  Screen Rant
  4. ‘The Office’ turns 20: an ode to the most influential comedy of the century (and why it’s better than the U.S. remake)  The Brag
  5. Ricky Gervais Wouldn’t Care If Someone Tried To Cancel ‘The Office’  UPROXX
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Burna Boy, RMD and other Nigerian celebrities who...

11 of the funniest responses to that 1st...

Cannes 2021: Joanna Hogg and Honor Swinton Byrne...

Here is the ‘Big Brother 23’ TV schedule...

The New Wonder Woman Shows How Deadly Diana...

Chris Hemsworth recorded brand new “dialogue” for Loki’s...

90 Day Fiancé: Yara Busted For Massively Upselling...

American rapper, Bia has been in my DM...

Cannes Film Festival tackles nunsploitation, gender bias and...

Greta Gerwig to Direct the Barbie Movie Starring...

Leave a Reply