Richard Sherman arrest: Veteran cornerback pleads not guilty to five charges stemming from Seattle incident – CBS Sports

Free agent NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office on Friday, according to Mike Carter of the Seattle Times. The charges Sherman is facing are DUI, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass. Earlier on Friday, the 33-year-old Sherman publicly apologized via social media, vowing to “get the help I need.”

According to Carter, Sherman left the courtroom after the hearing hand-in-hand with his wife, and declined to answer inquiries about the incident in question. Sherman was initially arrested early Wednesday after reportedly attempting to force entry into his in-laws’ residence in Redmond, about 15 miles east of Seattle. Under suspicion of burglary domestic violence, a felony charge that has since been dropped, he was detained until a judge ordered his release Thursday. The prosecuting office filed charges Friday, with probable cause statements indicating Sherman had fought with police while being investigated for driving while intoxicated, crashing into a Highway 520 barrier and fleeing the scene. Authorities used a police dog to help detain Sherman, records indicated.

Here’s more on the misdemeanors he faces, per Carter:

Sherman was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree with a domestic-violence element; reckless endangerment of roadway crews, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief with a domestic-violence element. The DUI and reckless endangerment charges are gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. The other charges are simple misdemeanors, which carry a maximum possible 90-day jail term, said prosecutor’s office spokesman Casey McNerthney.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” Sherman wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real, and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

Sherman was expected to sign with a new team for the 2021 season in the coming weeks. He played the last three seasons with the 49ers, including an All-Pro 2019 campaign as part of San Francisco’s NFC-title-winning defense. The five-time Pro Bowler previously spent the first seven seasons of his career in Seattle, where he starred as part of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” secondary, which helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.