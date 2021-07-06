Richard Donner, ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’ director, dead at 91 – CNN

(CNN) Richard Donner, an accomplished Hollywood producer and director known for his work on the “Lethal Weapon” franchise and “The Goonies,” died Monday, according to multiple reports, citing his wife and their production company.

He was 91. No cause of death was shared.

CNN has contacted Donner’s attorney and Warner Bros., the studio behind the “Lethal Weapon” films, for comment.

Donner and his wife, producer Lauren Shuler Donner, together ran The Donners’ Company, where they launched films including “Free Willy,” “X-Men” and “Deadpool.”

Donner’s career in film and television spanned six decades. Among his notable directing projects were 1978’s “Superman,” 1985’s “Ladyhawke” with Rutger Hauer and Michelle Pfieffer, 1988’s “Scrooged” starring Bill Murray and the 1985 film “The Goonies,” which was produced by Steven Spielberg.