richard-branson-says-he-isn’t-in-a-race-with-jeff-bezos.-but,-like,-come-on

ROCKET MAN

This weekend, Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, is attempting to become the first billionaire to strap himself to a rocket branded with the company he founded and hurtle himself into space.

If all goes as planned, Branson’s flight will beat fellow space baron Jeff Bezos’s trip by just nine days. (Branson swears he didn’t time his trip to beat Bezos but, like, come on.)

The British mogul will take off about a week before his 71st birthday, from a facility in a small town called — I kid you not — Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.