Yahoo Finance Video
Richard Branson’s journey to space
Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Richard Branson’s upcoming space venture with Virgin Galactic this Sunday and what will be next for Virgin Galactic stock once the journey is complete.
Associated Press
EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space
Virgin Galactic will become the first rocket company to launch the boss when Richard Branson straps into one of his sleek, shiny space planes this weekend. The self-described tie-loathing adventurer and troublemaker will join five company employees for Sunday’s test flight from New Mexico’s southern desert — the company’s fourth trip to the edge of space. Branson assigned himself to Virgin Galactic’s first full-scale crew, jumping ahead of Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, an even richer rocketeer looking to launch himself into space.
Yahoo Sports Videos
Betting: MLB | July 9
Jared Quay previews betting odds for MLB games on Friday July 9.
Reuters
Philippines relaxes COVID-19 curbs to allow children outdoors
The Philippines on Friday loosened coronavirus restrictions to allow children out of their homes so they can return to parks, playgrounds, and hiking trails in the capital region and some other provinces after a slowdown in infections. Children aged five and above, who were previously confined indoors, will also be permitted to go to outdoor tourist sites and dining establishments, and play non-contact sports outside, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. The pandemic has battered the Philippine economy, triggering millions of jobs losses, prompting policy makers to call for the easing of lockdown measures to help boost domestic spending.
Yahoo Sports Videos
The Rush: Suns take 2-0 NBA Finals lead over Bucks behind Booker
The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo going off for 42 points, there will be no fans at the Tokyo Olympics, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission will no longer punish boxers and fighters for positive marijuana tests.
Associated Press
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of space — 55 miles to 66 miles (88 kilometers to 106 kilometers) up, pitting Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson against the world’s richest man, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos. Branson is due to take off Sunday from New Mexico, launching with two pilots and three other employees aboard a rocket plane carried aloft by a double-fuselage aircraft. Bezos departs nine days later from West Texas, blasting off in a fully automated capsule with three guests: his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer who’s waited six decades for a shot at space and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.
Associated Press
West and Russia head to showdown over aid to northwest Syria
Western nations headed to a likely Friday showdown with Russia over the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, where the U.N. says 3.4 million people are in desperate need of food and other assistance while the current mandate for cross-border deliveries expires Saturday. The key issue is whether the U.N. Security Council should authorize deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for another year as the West, U.N. and humanitarian groups want or for just six months as Russia, Syria’s closest ally, is insisting on.
Reuters
Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane
Decades after burnishing his reputation as a wealthy daredevil mogul in a series of boating and hot-air balloon expeditions, Richard Branson is poised to promote his burgeoning astro-tourism venture by launching himself to the final frontier. Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holding Inc is due on Sunday to send the company’s passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, on its first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space, with the British billionaire founder among the six individuals strapping in for the ride. The gleaming white spaceplane will be borne by a twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve (named for Branson’s mother) to an altitude of 50,000 feet, where Unity will be released and soar by rocket power in an almost vertical climb through the outer fringe of Earth’s atmosphere.