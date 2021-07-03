richard-branson-believes-the-space-market-has-room-for-20-companies-launching-tourists-–.

Sir Richard Branson may be trying to be first in the billionaire space race, but he believes there is plenty of opportunity in the market for companies like Virgin Galactic, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, or Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

“There’s room for 20 space companies to take people up there,” Branson said in an interview this week. “The more spaceships we can build, the more we can bring the price down and the more we’ll be able to satisfy demand and that will happen over the years to come.”

Virgin Galactic leadership has previously forecast that “around 2 million people can experience” spaceflights that are priced in the $250,000 to $500,000 range.

The companies of Branson, Bezos, and Musk are each flying spacecraft that can carry passengers, but in different ways. Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are competing to take passengers on short flights to the edge of space – a sector known as suborbital tourism – while SpaceX is launching private passengers on further, multi-day flights – in what is known as orbital tourism.