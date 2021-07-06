RHOP: Gizelle Reveals Where She Stands with Wendy Amidst Feud – Screen Rant

Gizelle Bryant is opening up about the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the feud between her and Wendy Osefo, and where they stand now.

Gizelle Bryant is opening up about the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac and the rumored drama between her and Wendy Osefo. After a wild season 5 that included the physical altercation between Monique Samuels and Candice Dillard, viewers are excited to see what season 6 will bring. Even though it is unlikely the cast will bring the drama like they did last season, it seems as though cast members are already on the outs.

Last season provided Bravo fans with one of the best seasons of RHOP since the first season aired in 2016. The fight between Monique and Candice caused the other women to stray away from Monique and cut off filming with her. However, Monique realized by the time the reunion had wrapped filming that the show was no longer adding value to her life. Monique announced she will not be returning for season 6 shortly after the last reunion episode aired. With Monique gone, the women had to find other ways to stir the pot.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Gizelle opened about those Wendy rumors and where she stands with her now. “There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it,” she revealed to the news outlet. “In Potomac, we talk about it. We don’t hide anything.” As for the heated discussion between her and Wendy teased in the season 6 trailer, Gizelle hopes Wendy will have a different view on the season watching it back. “I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it. I want Wendy to be a viewer this season because I think she was thinking a lot of things happened that didn’t,” she revealed.

In the new explosive teaser for the new season of RHOP, the main topic of discussion is Wendy and her husband Eddie’s marriage. “So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” Gizelle asked fellow costar Ashley Darby, who welcomed her second child early this year with her husband, Michael Darby. However, judging by Gizelle’s recent interview, it seems the discussion of Wendy’s marriage did not go over well. As for where they stand today, Gizelle has “always been fine with her,” even if Wendy doesn’t trust her right now. Besides her and Wendy’s feud, Gizelle promises this season will be much more “lighthearted” compared to last season. She refers to this new season as “Potomac back to basic.”

Viewers will get a glimpse into the Gizelle and Wendy feud soon as the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to premiere on July 11. Besides the feud, fans will also get to meet newbie Mia Thorton who is joining as a full-time cast member. Season 6 is already sounding like a good season.

